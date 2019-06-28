Kerala land deal allegations: Vatican reinstates Cardinal as head of archdiocese

The Vatican on Thursday reinstated Kerala’s Syro-Malabar Catholic Church head Cardinal George Alencherry as the archbishop of Ernakulam archdiocese, a post he was divested of a year ago following alleged involvement in financial irregularities.

Alencherry’s return to the archdiocese as its head is set to trigger fresh trouble for the Church as priests in the archdiocese are up in arms against him and had revolted against the Cardinal last year.

While Alencherry has been brought back as head of the archdiocese, Vatican has not given back powers to two auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese, who were removed from administrative charges last year.

Alencherry, one of the Indian Cardinals eligible to elect the Pope, has been in the dock for causing a loss of Rs 90 crore to the archdiocese due to controversial land dealings signed by him in 2016. A Church panel had found involvement of black money and demanded action against Alencherry as per the civil and church laws.

An official communication from the Church on Thursday said Alencherry would hold the entire administrative jobs at the archdiocese. It also said that Bishop Jacob Manathodath, who has been administrator of the archdiocese, would return to his earlier post of the bishop of Palakkad. The Synod of the Church, which would meet in August, would decide on the next assignments of the auxiliary bishops Sebastian Adayanthrath and Jose Puthenveettil, it said. The communication added that the Cardinal has to consult with the Synod on all financial decisions of the archdiocese.

A senior priest in the archdiocese said they were “disappointed” over the return of Cardinal as the archdiocese head. “At least three reports had gone to Vatican against the Cardinal. It is sad that Vatican has not taken a proper decision. We priests of the diocese would continue to protest against the Cardinal who had pushed the archdiocese into a major financial crisis. We would write to Vatican seeking review of the decision,’’ said the priest.

The priests expect that the axe would fall on Alencherry during the Synod, which would decide on the next course of action at the archdiocese and the Church.