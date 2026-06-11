Free bus travel for women to roll out in Kerala from Monday amid concerns over funds, reach

Free bus travel for women was among the five “Indira Guarantees” promised by the Congress-led UDF during the Assembly election campaign. (File Photo)

The Congress government’s free bus travel scheme for women in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to roll out from Monday, with the benefit restricted to ordinary services — as opposed to faster and more premium services — operated by the financially struggling state-run transport corporation.

Free bus travel for women was among the five “Indira Guarantees” promised by the Congress-led UDF during the Assembly election campaign. The scheme, named Priyadarshini, will be available to all women and transgender persons without any age restriction.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the scheme would be implemented in phases. “This is the first time such a scheme is being introduced in Kerala. It is expected to result in a revenue loss of Rs 65-70 crore a month, or Rs 750-800 crore annually, for KSRTC. The government will compensate the corporation for the loss,” he said.