Kerala: Kin of 3 CPM men held for ‘killing 2 Youth Cong workers’ get govt jobs

The government had spent Rs 90 lakh towards the cost of senior advocates from the Supreme Court who had argued against the CBI probe.

The CPI(M)-ruled Kasaragod district panchayat has given jobs to the wives of three party workers — who have been arrested for the alleged political murders of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal — at a government hospital in the district.

M Peethambaran, C J Saji and Suresh have been in judicial custody following the killings in February 2019.

There were four vacancies for last grade servants at the hospital and 100 people had been shortlisted. Three posts were given to families of the arrested accused.

Kasaragod district panchayat vice-president Shanavas Podhur said, “The posting of wives of party workers involved in the twin political murders was not deliberate. It happened so. The hospital is managed by the district panchayat, but this time we were not involved in the interview of the applicants. However, such political recommendations are common. This is only a temporary appointment.”

However, Sarath Lal’s father Sathynarayanan called the appointment a “heinous act”. “It showed the CPI(M) is with the killers,” he said.

When families of the two Youth Congress workers had moved court seeking a CBI probe, the previous LDF government had opposed the same. However, the court handed over the case to the central agency last year.

