Kerala: Karunya Plus lottery results to be out today

The Kerala state lottery department will today announce the result of the Karunya Plus Lottery. The bumper prize is worth Rs eighty lakhs, followed by Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the second and third prize respectively. The results will go live at 3.00 pm today and the full list of winners can be accessed at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ from 4 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 1000.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

This year, the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) had also announced a special lottery to raise additional relief funds for the flood-ravaged state. Priced at Rs 250, the results were announced on October 3. The entire proceeds of the lottery were directed to the CMDRF.

