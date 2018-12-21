Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery results announced

Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 236 Results: The results were announced at 2.55 pm and available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery Result: If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery Results to be announced today: The Kerala state lottery department announced the result of the Karunya Plus Lottery on Thursday. The bumper prize is worth Rs eighty lakhs, followed by Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the second and third prize respectively. The results went at 2.55 pm and available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/ from 3.50 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 1000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Navarathri Special Pooja Bumper lottery has also been announced. The tickets sales started on 15th October. The Pooja Bumper 2018 result draw is expected to be announced on November 30. The first prize of the bumper is 4 crore while its lottery ticket costs RS 150 and is available in every lottery agency.

