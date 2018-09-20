Kerala: Karunya Plus lottery results to be out today

The results are expected to go live at 2.50 pm today The results are expected to go live at 2.50 pm today

The Kerala state lottery department will announce the result of the Karunya Plus Lottery today. The bumper prize is worth Rs eighty lakhs, followed by Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the second and third prize respectively. The results are expected to go live at 2.50 pm today and will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ at 4 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 1000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

This year, the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) has announced a special lottery to raise additional relief funds for the flood-ravaged state. Priced at Rs 250, the draw will take place on October 3 and the entire proceeds of the lottery will be directed to the CMDRF. “The lottery has been named ”Ashwas” and there would be a first prize of Rs. 1 lakh in each series and Rs. 5,000 for 108,000 tickets,” Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac said. The lottery aims to raise Rs 100 crore, reported IANS.

