scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-388 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 80 Lakh!

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-388 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi |
September 30, 2021 2:04:32 pm
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-248 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 75 lakh!Kerala Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-388 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Wednesday announce the results of the Karunya Plus Lottery KN-388 results. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement