Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-326 Today Results: First prize worth is 80 lakh!

Kerala Lottery Today Results: There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper. (Bloomberg Photo: Dhiraj Singh) Kerala Lottery Today Results: There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper. (Bloomberg Photo: Dhiraj Singh)

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-326 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Thursday announce the results of the Karunya Plus Lottery KN-326. The first prize is a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will bag Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 5,000.

The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. Live streaming of the results will begin at 3 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

The Kerala State Lottery Department had postponed the result draws from March 22 to March 31, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. These draws are now being conducted from June 2 to 26.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd