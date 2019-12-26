Follow Us:
Thursday, December 26, 2019

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-296 Today Results: first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh!

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-296 Today Results, Kerala Lottery Today Result: The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Published: December 26, 2019 12:58:00 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, akshaya lottery, akshaya lottery result, akshaya lottery ak 425 result, kerala lottery result ak 425, kerala lottery result ak 425 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today akshaya, kerala lottery result akshaya, kerala lotteryresult akshaya ak 425 Kerala Lottery Today Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-296 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Lottery KN-296. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1,00,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

