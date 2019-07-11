Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-273 Today Results: Winners to be announced soon

Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 273 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Kerala Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Thursday announce the results of the Akshaya Lottery AK-403 results. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

