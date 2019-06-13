Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-269 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 80 lakh!https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-karunya-plus-lottery-kn-269-today-results-june-13-5778035/

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-269 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 80 lakh!

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 269 Today Results: The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery today results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya plus lottery, karunya plus lottery result, kn269, kn269 lottery result, karunya plus lottery kn 269 result, kerala lottery result kn 269, kerala lottery result kn 269 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunyaplus, kerala lottery result karunya plus
The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-269. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gujarat on high alert even as Cyclone Vayu veers away
2 Telangana: Class 9 student dies after falling off school building in Nagole
3 UP lawyers protest against killing of state Bar Council chief