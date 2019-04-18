Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-261 Today Results: Winners to take home cash prize of Rs 80 lakh!

Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 261 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 261 Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 261. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

