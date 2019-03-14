Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-256 Results: Winners to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-karunya-plus-lottery-kn-256-results-winners-to-be-announced-soon-5622057/

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-256 Results: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 256 Today Results: The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya plus lottery, karunya plus lottery result, kn256, kn256 lottery result, karunya plus lottery kn 256 result, kerala lottery result kn 256, kerala lottery result kn 256 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunya plus, kerala lottery result karunya plus, kerala lottery result karunya plus kn 256, karunya plus lottery kn 256 result today, karunya pluslottery kn 256 result today live
Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 256 Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 256 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery KN-256. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. Read in Malayalam

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Advertising

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AAP to contest all three Assembly bypolls in Goa
2 Ravi Shankar Prasad to Rahul Gandhi: 'Your tweet must have become news in Pakistan'
3 SC asks ex-Ranbaxy promoters on how they will comply with Rs 3500 crore arbitral award