Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-250 Results Today: Winners to be announced shortlyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-karunya-plus-lottery-kn-250-results-today-winners-to-be-announced-shortly-5562727/

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-250 Results Today: Winners to be announced shortly

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 250 Today Results: The live results will be announced at 2.55 pm. Official results are available 3.55 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, win win lottery, w497, win win lottery result, win win lottery w 497 result, kerala lottery result w 497, kerala lottery result w 497 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today win win, kerala lottery result win win, kerala lottery result winwin w 497, win win lottery w 497 result today, win win lottery w 497 result today live
Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 250 Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 250 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will today announce the results of Karunya Plus Lottery KN 250. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 2.55 pm. Official results are available 3.55 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

Advertising

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Narendra Modi’s big play for Ayodhya could backfire
2 Anna Hazare's fast enters second day; locals in his village observe bandh
3 Pakistan rejects India's objections to Qureshi-Mirwaiz telephonic conversation