Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-242 Results Today: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 242 Today Results: The results would be announced at 3 pm and will be available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 242 Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 1,000.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 242 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Thursday will announce the results of the Karunya Lottery KN-242. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh. The third prize, meanwhile, is worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

The state department has also announced a “X-Mas – New Year” bumper lottery. The winner will take home Rs 6 crore. A single ticket is priced at Rs 200, while the book costs Rs 2,000. The lottery will be drawn on January 21, 2019.

