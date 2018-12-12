Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-241 Results Today

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 241 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of the Karunya Plus Lottery KN-241 today. The first prize is Rs 80 lakh and the second of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize of Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The results would be announced at 3 pm and are available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Navarathri Special Pooja Bumper lottery has also been announced. The tickets sales started on 15th October. The Pooja Bumper 2018 result draw is expected to be announced on November 30. The first prize of the bumper is 4 crore while its lottery ticket costs Rs 150 and is available in every lottery agency.