Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-238 results announced today

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN 238 Results Today: The results will be announced at 2.55 pm and can be checked on http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Kerala Karunya Plus KN 238 Lottery results announced

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery Results: The Kerala state lottery department announced the result of the Karunya Plus Lottery today. The bumper prize is worth Rs 80 lakhs, followed by Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the second and third prize respectively. The results will be out at 2.55 pm and will be available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/ from 3.50 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 1,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Navarathri Special Pooja Bumper lottery has also been announced. The tickets sales started on 15th October. The Pooja Bumper 2018 result draw is expected to be announced on November 30. The first prize of the bumper is 4 crore while its lottery ticket costs RS 150 and is available in every lottery agency.

