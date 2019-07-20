Toggle Menu
 Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-405 Results Today: First prize is worth Rs 80 lakh!https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-karunya-lottery-kr-405-results-today-first-prize-is-worth-rs-80-lakh-5838888/

 Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-405 Results Today: First prize is worth Rs 80 lakh!

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 405 Today Results: If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Kerala lottery result, lottery results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, win win lottery, w521, win win lottery result, win win lottery w 521 result, kerala lottery result w 521, kerala lottery result w 521 today, kerala lottery result win win, kerala lottery result winwin w 521, win win lottery w 521 result today, win win lottery w 521 result today live
Kerala Lottery Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-405 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Lottery KN-405. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1,00,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sonbhadra killings: In detention, Priyanka Gandhi meets victims’ family members
2 Chandigarh: Priyanka Gandhi fails to broker peace
3 Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation letter