Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-399 Results Today: First prize is Rs 10 lakh!

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 399 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-399 Results Today: The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-399 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Karunya Lottery KR-399. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

