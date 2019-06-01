Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-398 Today Results: Winners to be announced soon!

Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 398 Today Results: The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-398 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department will Friday announce the results of the Karunya Lottery KR-398. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

