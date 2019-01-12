Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-379 Results: Winners to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-karunya-lottery-kr-379-results-winners-to-be-announced-soon-5534716/

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-379 Results: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 379 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya lottery, karunya lottery result, karunya lottery kr 379 result, kr 379, kr 379 lottery result, kr379, kerala lottery result kr 379, kerala lottery result kr 379 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunya, kerala lottery result karunya, kerala lotteryresult karunya kr 379, karunya lottery kr 379 result today, karunya lottery kr 379 result today live
Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 379 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 379 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of the Karunya Plus Lottery KR 379. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kumbh Mela: IE Round Table discusses how to plan largest human gathering in the world
2 Kumbh Mela: IE Round Table discusses how to plan biggest human congregation in the world
3 Dera chief convicted: The driver who turned key witness