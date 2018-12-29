Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-377 results to be announced todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-karunya-lottery-kr-377-results-to-be-announced-today-5514697/

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-377 results to be announced today

The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya lottery, karunya lottery result, karunya lottery kr 377 result, kr 377, kr 377 lottery result, kr377, kerala lottery result kr 377, kerala lottery result kr 377 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunya, kerala lottery result karunya, kerala lotteryresult karunya kr 377, karunya lottery kr 377 result today, karunya lottery kr 377 result today live
Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 377 Today Results: While the consolation prize is Rs 8,000, the fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 377 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will today announce the results of the Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 377. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. While the consolation prize is Rs 8,000, the fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

The state department has also announced an “X-Mas – New Year” bumper lottery. The winner will take home Rs 6 crore. A single ticket is priced at Rs 200, while the book costs Rs 2,000. The lottery will be drawn on January 21, 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android