Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-376 results to be announced today

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 376 Today Results: Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-376 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of Karunya Plus Lottery KR-376 today. The bumper prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, followed by Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the second and third prize respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The LIVE results will be out from 3pm onwards and full results will be officially available on https://www.keralalotteryresults.net from 4pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40 and the whole leaflet will be available for Rs 1000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

The state department has also announced an “X-Mas – New Year” bumper lottery. The winner will take home Rs 6 crore. A single ticket is priced at Rs 200, while the book costs Rs 2,000. The lottery will be drawn on January 21, 2019.