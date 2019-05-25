Kerala Karunya KR-397 Lottery Today Results: Results to be announced soon; first prize worth Rs 80 lakh

Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 397 Today Results: If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-397 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-397. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

