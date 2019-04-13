Toggle Menu
Kerala Karunya KR-391 Lottery Results: Winners to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-karunya-kr-391-lottery-results-winners-to-be-announced-soon-5673925/

Kerala Karunya KR-391 Lottery Results: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 391 Today Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, win win lottery, w499, win win lottery result, win win lottery w 499 result, kerala lottery result w 499, kerala lottery result w 499 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today win win, kerala lottery result win win, kerala lottery result winwin w 499, win win lottery w 499 result today, win win lottery w 499 result today live
Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-391 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery KN-391. The first prize is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Advertising

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Modi govt 'most corrupt', its track record abysmal: Prithviraj Chavan
2 France waived 144 mn euros tax dues of Anil Ambani firm after Rafale announcement: Le Monde report
3 Attempt is being made to create hatred between Ali & Bajrangbali: Mayawati