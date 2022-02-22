In Kerala, practitioners of Karakattam dance form strive for recognition

Written by Pooja Unnikrishnan

The Kerala Nattukala Kshema Sabha (KNKS), an outfit that works for the promotion of local art forms in the state, has demanded that Karakattam (also known as Kumbakkali in certain parts) be recognised as the agricultural art form of Kerala.

Karakattam is a form of folk dance performed at festivals, conferences, roadshows and primarily at Mariamman festivals. It is one of the many creative traditions that owe their existence to Mariamman, the rain goddess. While the dance form is not dying, it has undergone radical change and adaptation in recent years.

“Karakattam and agriculture have a link. It is because the Mariamman pooja is held in the month of Medam after Makarakkoythu (harvest season) in Kerala, and Mariamman is considered to be the goddess of rain. And that’s why we want Karakattam to be recognised as the agricultural art form of Kerala,” says Jayakrishnan, chief coordinator of the KNKS.

Although it has links with the rain goddess, the form is about more than just worship—it is also about reversing the caste dominance. “For us, Karakattam isn’t just about dancing to some beats. It’s our tribute to Amma. While men and women perform Bharatanatyam on tall stages and receive applause from the elite class, we dance on the muddy ground,” says Babu Raj, 50, a practitioner of the Karakattam tradition for over 40 years.

He adds, “Even though Karakattam is mostly famous in Tamil Nadu, it’s performed in different parts of Kerala as well. In Palakkad itself, there are more than 50 people who practice Karakattam. Our performances start from the month of December and go on till May. But ever since the onset of the Covid pandemic, our lives have never been the same. There are no performances due to government restrictions and we are struggling to meet our daily needs.”

Babu says that Karakattam performances are characterised by a lot of swaying movements and joyous banter. “It requires a lot of practice and dedication. Three tiers of flower arrangements of different colours sit on top of a container filled to the brim with either water, rice, or soil. All of this is balanced on the head of a Karakattam dancer while he or she dances.” says Babu.

Other highlights include blowing fire, inserting needles into eyes, and keeping balance while holding a bottle parallel to the ground on the performer’s back. “We joke, make fun of the audience and sometimes have to deal with drunk men. But in spite of all this, we put on a smile on our faces and try our best to entertain our audience,” he adds.

For many Karakattam artists like Babu, the struggle for recognition is often long and arduous.

Babu says, “There are many of us and we want to overcome the barriers and encourage communal harmony. We want to be on the same level as dancers of other art forms. And we have hope that once the demand of Kerala Nattukala Kshema Sabha is met with, we all will be treated equally.”

(Pooja Unnikrishnan is an intern with indianexpress.com. She is based in Palakkad.)