Kerala: 11 CPM workers get life term for killing BJP worker

Eleven CPM workers were awarded life imprisonment for murdering a BJP worker at Chittariparambu, near Koothuparambu, in Kannur district in 2008.

The Thalassery additional district sessions court on Thursday found all the eleven persons guilty of killing A Mahesh (32), who was an auto driver, on March 6, 2008. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts.

The 11 CPM workers who have been convicted are P Dhanesh (36), N Uthaman (40), O Babu (40), Chemmeri Prakashan (42), Manoli Umesh (40), local secretary V Ranjith (40), N Mukesh (32), Karat Purushothaman (52), C Sunesh (32), M Suraj (34) and V Shiju (37).

