Kerala judge’s minor son accused of running over eatery owner with luxury car

A 56-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in Kerala’s Ernakulam district in the early hours of Sunday after a car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, the son of an additional district judge, rammed into his vehicle from behind.
The victim, Jayabalakrishnan, was returning home after closing his small eatery when the accident occurred at Cheranallor, under Kochi city police limits. Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Cheranallor police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to causing death by negligence and rash driving, respectively. The boy was taken into custody, police said. His father is an additional district judge in Thrissur district.
The victim’s family has alleged that the judicial officer intervened in the case to shield his son, who they claim does not have a valid driving licence.
Police said they were completing procedures to determine the vehicle owner’s liability and were awaiting a medical report to establish whether the minor was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
Jayalakshmi, a relative of the victim, alleged that the judge, who reached the police station after the accident, threatened the family when they questioned his responsibility in the incident.
“When I asked the judge whether he was aware of the law prohibiting minors from driving cars, he became agitated and told us not to teach him the law. He said, ‘Don’t question him’. Police have also removed the car immediately from the spot to destroy the evidence. We will fight the case as the incident shows the arrogance of a person holding a judicial post,” she told the media.
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In 2024, the Kerala High Court held that the guardian of a minor or the owner of a vehicle driven by a minor could be prosecuted under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with offences committed by juveniles driving motor vehicles. The provision prescribes imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for the guardian or vehicle owner, subject to the statutory conditions.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that an offence under Section 199A was sui generis (distinctive in nature) and independent. While the commission of an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act by a juvenile was an essential ingredient, a finding under Sections 17 or 18 of the Juvenile Justice Act was not a prerequisite for initiating proceedings against the guardian or vehicle owner.
The court said proceedings under Section 199A could be initiated if the police recorded information about the juvenile’s alleged offence in the general diary. This had to be followed by the submission of a social background report on the minor under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016, without undue delay and, in any event, at least along with the final report.