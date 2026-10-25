Kerala judge’s minor son accused of running over eatery owner with luxury car

A 56-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in Kerala’s Ernakulam district in the early hours of Sunday after a car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, the son of an additional district judge, rammed into his vehicle from behind.

The victim, Jayabalakrishnan, was returning home after closing his small eatery when the accident occurred at Cheranallor, under Kochi city police limits. Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Cheranallor police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to causing death by negligence and rash driving, respectively. The boy was taken into custody, police said. His father is an additional district judge in Thrissur district.