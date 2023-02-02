scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
‘False allegations put against me’: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail on bail

Siddique Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped

kerala journalist, siddique, indian expressKerala journalist Siddique Kappan. (Photo source: Twitter/ ANI)
Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala who was arrested over two years ago in Uttar Pradesh, walked out of jail on Thursday, a month after the Allahabad High Court granted bail to him. On Wednesday, a sessions court in Lucknow had signed his release order after receiving the sureties required for his bail.

Following his release, Kappan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “I have come out of jail after 28 months. I want to thank the media for supporting me. False allegations were put against me. I am happy to be out now.”

More than two years after he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while heading to the Hathras home of a young Dalit woman who died after an alleged gangrape, Kappan was granted bail on December 24, 2022 by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

While police said Kappan was part of a conspiracy to disrupt peace in Hathras, his lawyers said he was going to report on the gangrape incident.

Also Read |Siddique Kappan’s trial and tribulations – from allegations to court observations

A delay in surety verification was the main barrier stalling Kappan’s release, Mohamed Dhanish, Kappan’s lawyer had told Indian Express.

Kappan had been granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 9 last year in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case after being booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for alleged links with the radical Popular Front of India — the Centre banned the PFI and its affiliates on September 28.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 10:06 IST
Kerala HC recalls bail order amid bribery scandal: What is the case

