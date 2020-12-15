scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 14, 2020
Top news

Kerala journalist dies after vehicle knocks down his scooter, mother suspects foul play

According to the police, S V Pradeep, 36, who was editorial director at recently launched YouTube channel Bharatlive, died when his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | December 15, 2020 1:47:34 am
The police formed a special team to probe the incident, but the vehicle, believed to be a truck according to local people, remained untraced until late night.

A journalist was killed in a hit-and-run case in Thiruvanantha-puram on Monday, with his family suspecting foul play.

According to the police, S V Pradeep, 36, who was editorial director at recently launched YouTube channel Bharatlive, died when his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The police formed a special team to probe the incident, but the vehicle, believed to be a truck according to local people, remained untraced until late night.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The victim’s mother, Vasantha Kumari, alleged that Pradeep had faced threat on social media.

Pradeep, who had worked with several Malayalam TV channels, had been known for several exposes against the state government on his YouTube channel. He had run a series of reports on the gold smuggling scandal, and other crimes allegedly involving politicians and their families.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a comprehensive probe into Pradeep’s death.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala sought a high-level probe into the death. “It is shocking that the police could not so far trace the vehicle that hit the scooter of the journalist. The government should clear the mystery behind this accident,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement