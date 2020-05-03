In pics: Amid lockdown, jewellery shop in Kerala gets unexpected customer

Due to coronavirus, shops across Kerala have been shut for over a month now. However, there was an unexpected visitor at a jewellery shop in Payyanur in Kerala’s northern Kannur district Sunday.
The owner, Sajith, had opened his shop Sunday for the first time since the lockdown was imposed. Among some old things in his shop, he discovered a reticulated python curled up and about 20 eggs that it had laid.
Sajith screamed and called the state forest department, who came and rescued the snake and eggs. It will remain in their protection until the eggs hatch.
The snake is 3 metres in length and weighs 24 kg.
No new positive cases of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala on Sunday, even as the government declared four more regions in the state as hotspots, taking the total to 84.
