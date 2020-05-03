In pics: Amid lockdown, jewellery shop in Kerala gets unexpected customer

The snake is 3 metres in length and weighs 24 kg. (Express photo) The snake is 3 metres in length and weighs 24 kg. (Express photo)

Due to coronavirus, shops across Kerala have been shut for over a month now. However, there was an unexpected visitor at a jewellery shop in Payyanur in Kerala’s northern Kannur district Sunday.

The owner, Sajith, had opened his shop Sunday for the first time since the lockdown was imposed. Among some old things in his shop, he discovered a reticulated python curled up and about 20 eggs that it had laid.

The snake will remain with the Kerala forest department until the eggs hatch. (Express photo) The snake will remain with the Kerala forest department until the eggs hatch. (Express photo)

Sajith screamed and called the state forest department, who came and rescued the snake and eggs. It will remain in their protection until the eggs hatch.

There was an unexpected customer at a jewelry shop in Payyanur in Kerala’s northern Kannur district Sunday. (Express photo) There was an unexpected customer at a jewelry shop in Payyanur in Kerala’s northern Kannur district Sunday. (Express photo)

The snake is 3 metres in length and weighs 24 kg.

No new positive cases of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala on Sunday, even as the government declared four more regions in the state as hotspots, taking the total to 84.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd