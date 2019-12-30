Kerala Jamia student faces CPM ire for criticising CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Ayesha Renna came to JMI to study history. (Express photo) Ayesha Renna came to JMI to study history. (Express photo)

Ayesha Renna, a student from Kerala who became the face of the agitation against the new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, faced the ire of the CPM in her hometown Kondotty in Malappuram district after she criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with regard to the recent arrest of protesters.

Renna has been widely praised for her courage after a video showing her stopping police from attacking fellow protesters in Delhi went viral on the social media.

In Kondotty on Saturday night, she was invited for a public function organised to protest against the new citizenship law. During her address, Renna criticised the arrest of Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad. She also mentioned the arrest of protesters in Kerala and demanded that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government release them.

Soon, a section from the crowd, later identified as CPM workers, started protesting against the mention of Vijayan and his government. They demanded that Renna tender an apology.

As the commotion continued, Renna said she had only aired her personal opinion. But the CPM men said the place to voice her personal opinion was her home.

Later, she tendered an apology, and only then was she allowed to leave.

