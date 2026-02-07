Kerala issues order to block National Population Register in state after Union Budget allocation

Days after the Union Budget allocated Rs 6,000 crore for the National Population Register (NPR) and Census 2027, the CPI(M)-led Kerala government has issued an order that NPR will not be implemented in the state.

On February 5, in an extraordinary gazette, the state government issued a notification saying, “…the Government hereby declares that all activities connected with the updation of National Population Register in the State stand suspended with effect from 20 December, 2019.” This was the day when the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) began in India.

The NPR is the enumeration of the usual residents of the country. Following the passage of the CAA in 2019, concern was raised that it would pave the way for the conduct of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which the Opposition alleged was an effort to deprive some minorities of citizenship.