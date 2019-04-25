Kerala: IMD warns of cyclonic storm over Indian Ocean, rough sea conditions predicted

The India Meteorological Department station, based in Thiruvananthapuram, issued warnings on Thursday for fishermen and the general public about a possible cyclonic storm in the next few days heading towards the coast of Tamil Nadu.

“A low-pressure area has formed today morning over east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area in the same region. It is very likely to intensify into a depression during next 24 hours over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal,” a weather bulletin issued on Thursday evening said.

It added, “It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards along and off Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 72 hours and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast on 30th April 2019.”

Light to moderate rainfall and squally winds, as a result of the anticipated cyclonic storm, are likely in several districts of Kerala over the next few days, the IMD says.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) additionally has pointed out that rough seas marked by swell waves reaching a height of 1.5-2.4 metres are very likely along the coast of Kerala during this period. Fishermen have thus been warned from going to the sea. Those engaged in deep-sea fishing have been requested to return to the shore by April 28.

Several districts of Kerala have been seeing, over the past week, thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds towards the later part of the day. The rain has been attributed to a confluence zone passing through Kerala and Tamil Nadu with moisture available from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, Skymet Weather reported.