Kerala: IMD sounds red alert in two districts as death toll climbs to 92

The IMD on Tuesday sounded a red alert in the Kerala districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram for the next 24 hours even as the toll in the week-long rain rose to 92.

Rescue and relief operations continued at the landslide sites in Malappuram and Wayanad districts, but at least 40 people remained buried in the debris, official sources said.

After the IMD sounded alert for extremely heavy rain in the two districts and heavy rain in six other districts, the state announced a holiday for all educational institutions in these areas.

At Puthumala in Wayanad, where seven people are still missing, Tuesday’s search yielded no results. However, at Kavalapara in Malappuram, where 30-odd people are missing, four bodies were retrieved. As many as 59 people were feared dead in Kavalapara, but only 23 bodies have been traced.

According to the state disaster management authority, 59 people are missing across Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas. After visiting relief camps, he said the government was trying to give support and relief to the families of the victims.