Three days after family goes missing, bodies found buried in Kerala’s Idukki

Neighbours and police officials in Vannapuram at Idukki district were startled by the discovery of four members of a family found buried in a pit behind their home, three days after they went missing. The incident was reported from Kambakakanam in Mundanmudi area of Vannapuram, 70 kilometres from Kochi.

Three days ago, K Krishnan (50), a farmer, his wife Susheela (47), daughter Arsha Krishnan (21) and son Arjun Krishnan (17) had gone missing from their home in Kambakakanam. On Wednesday, when the local milkman approached the home, he found several blood stains in the front verandah. Subsequently, he alerted the neighbours and police officials, who scanned the area to stumble upon what looked like a filled-up pit at the back of the house. On digging the pit, they found four bodies stacked on top of each other.

An officer at the Kaliyar police station confirmed that two of the bodies had been identified as that of the two children. The other two bodies are most likely to be that of their parents. “The bodies certainly don’t look very old. From what we understand, the family wasn’t very friendly with the neighbours. It’s too early to say what may have happened to this family,” said an officer.

A person, who was involved in helping the police dig the pit, told a local television news channel that he observed injury marks on each of the bodies, pointing to a murder angle to the incident.

