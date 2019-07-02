Kerala: Idukki custodial death snowballing into big trouble for CPM

The alleged custodial death of a financier in Kerala’s Idukki district is becoming a major headache for the ruling CPI(M).

Rajkumar, 49, a private financier at Nedumkandam in Idukki, had allegedly collected around Rs 2 crore from people after promising to arrange micro-finance at low interest rates. When he could not provide the finance, the investors complained against him and he was taken into custody on June 12.

Rajkumar was then kept in illegal detention for three days before his arrest was recorded on June 15. The next day, he was produced before a magistrate court, which remanded him in judicial custody for two weeks.

Rajkumar died on June 21 at a hospital. The post-mortem stated that he had suffered 22 wounds and bruises, most of them below the thighs, indicating that he had been subjected to torture.

On Monday, Rajkumar’s family threatened to start an indefinite agitation at Thiruvanantha-puram in demand of a CBI probe, but dropped the plan after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured them stern action against the police officers responsible.

The victim’s mother, Kasthuri, demanded that a murder case be registered against the police officers, including Idukki SP K B Venugopal, and compensation be provided.

Sources at the state police Crime Branch, which is probing the custodial death case, said police at Nedumkandam station appeared to have tortured Rajkumar in a bid to recover the money. The High Court registrar for subordinate judiciary is also probing the circumstances in which Idukki magistrate Rashmi Raveendran remanded Rajkumar in judicial custody without looking into his health condition.

While the Idukki district CPI(M) leadership came out in support of the officials, the CPI wants murder charges to be slapped on the district SP.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly leader Ramesh Chennithala scoffed at the Chief Minister’s assurance of acting against erring policemen. Referring to the custodial death of a youth in Ernakulam last year, he said the government “protected” senior police officers who “acted at the behest of CPI(M)” and claimed that the government had “reinstated them with promotion”.