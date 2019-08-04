Toggle Menu
Kerala IAS officer, who knocked down journalist, shifted to govt hospital a day after arresthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-ias-officer-who-knocked-down-journalist-shifted-to-govt-hospital-a-day-after-arrest-5877913/

Kerala IAS officer, who knocked down journalist, shifted to govt hospital a day after arrest

Top News At all-party meet, J&K leaders resolve to fight attempts to abrogate special status Unnao: Not behind accident, it is political conspiracy against me, says Kuldeep Sengar LiveSecond T20: India snare WI openers early Kerala IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, arrested after the car driven by him fatally knocked down a journalist, was on Sunday […]

sriram venkataraman accident, sriram venkataraman arrested, kerala ias officer accident, kerala journalist killed ias officer accidennt, kerala news
IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman was arrested by police on Saturday. (Source: Facebook/ASAP Kerala)

Kerala IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, arrested after the car driven by him fatally knocked down a journalist, was on Sunday shifted to the “remand cell” in the Government Medical College Hospital here from a private health-care facility, police said.

Amid tight security and high drama, Venkitaraman, who got himself admitted to the private hospital soon after the
accident on Saturday, was brought out in a stretcher with a face mask and shifted to the medical college hospital after being produced before a magistrate.

The 33-year-old officer was seen lying motionless on the stretcher with his spectacles on. The IAS officer was shifted to the government hospital after charges that “five star treatment” was being given to him in the private hospital, despite being remanded to judicial custody.

Venkitaraman had allegedly driven the car in an intoxicated state and knocked down K Mohammed Basheer (35),\ Thiruvananthapuram Bureau Chief of Malayalam daily “Siraj” while he was riding a motorcycle in the early hours of
Saturday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Take care of your constituencies to retain them in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Modi to BJP MPs
2 At all-party meet, J&K parties resolve to fight attempt to abrogate special status of state
3 Ahead of CWC meet: Tharoor wants interim chief; Deora proposes Pilot, Scindia for top job