Kerala IAS officer who ran over journalist granted bail

A magistrate court here on Tuesday granted bail to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman who has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody on charges of killing a journalist in an incident of alleged drunk driving last week.

Advertising

The prosecution failed to produce any scientific evidence before the court to show that Venkitaraman was in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident which killed journalist K M Basheer.

The alleged deliberate delay on part of the police in registering the case against the IAS officer and subjecting him to medical examination has reportedly helped the accused.

While the accident took place in the early hours of Saturday, police did not initially name Venkitaraman as an accused in the FIR and his blood samples were not collected for determination of alcohol presence. The police allowed the IAS officer to move to a private hospital and the blood samples were reportedly collected nine-and-a-half hours after the accident.

Venkitaraman was arrested after delay, but police allowed him to stay in the private hospital. When a magistrate court ordered that he be lodged in prison, the authorities took him to the government medical college hospital.