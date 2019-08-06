Toggle Menu
Kerala: IAS officer held in accident case suspended

The suspension order, issued by the General Administration Department, stated that the IAS officer was placed under suspension with immediate effect under rule 3(3) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman. (Source: Facebook/ASAP Kerala)

Kerala IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on charges of killing a journalist in a case of drunk driving accident, was suspended from service on Monday.

Venkitaraman, who had gone abroad for higher studies, was last week appointed director of the state Survey and Land Records Department on return. The accident occurred early Saturday, when the car, allegedly driven by the IAS officer in an inebriated condition, rammed into a two-wheeler, killing the rider, K M Basheer, who was bureau chief with Malayalam daily ‘Siraj’.

