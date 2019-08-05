Kerala: IAS officer Sriram Venkatiraman who ran journalist over sent to jail, then to hospital

Kerala IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who has been arrested on charges of running over a journalist in a drunk driving incident, was lodged in a sub-jail on Sunday after a magistrate court remanded him in judicial custody for two weeks. Later in the night, he was shifted to the prison cell at a government medical college following a report by the jail doctor.

In the early hours of Saturday, a speeding car allegedly driven by an inebriated Venkitaraman rammed into a bike journalist K M Basheer was riding. Basheer, chief reporter with Malayalam daily Siraj, died on the spot. Police lodged a case against the IAS officer and initiated legal proceedings almost 10 hours after the incident following protests from mediapersons.

Venkitaraman, presently the director of State Survey and Land Records Department, has been charged under the non-bailable Section 304 of IPC, pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On Saturday night, the magistrate court remanded him in judicial custody, but the officer continued to stay at KIMS, a private hospital. After the accident, Venkitaraman was taken to a government hospital, where the doctors found that he had not sustained any serious injury. But, he later moved to KIMS Hospital where he was kept under observation.

As per law, a person remanded in judicial custody has to be lodged in jail and he should be admitted to the police cell at a government hospital if required. However, Venkitaraman stayed in a deluxe room at the private hospital, prompting journalists to threaten a sit-in in front of KIMS Hospital.

With protests mounting, police on Sunday evening decided to produce the officer before first class magistrate S R Amal. The magistrate, after examining the report from KIMS Hospital, directed that Venkitaraman be sent to the sub-jail.

CPM leader and state minister G Sudhakaran said IAS officials who engage in drunken driving at midnight are “idiots”. “There are several other IAS officials in Kerala like Venkitaraman,’’ he said.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said Venkitaraman should be suspended from service. “Police made serious lapses and the IAS officer is trying to wriggle out of the case using his influence as a bureaucrat. The government should come out with a statement on his health condition. He should not be allowed to holiday in a private hospital,’’ said Chennithala.