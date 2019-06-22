Move to dismiss me due to action against graft: Kerala IAS officer

Senior IAS officer Raju Narayana Swamy, who belongs to the Kerala cadre, on Friday alleged that there was a move to dismiss him from civil service after he had taken strong action against corruption.

Swamy, an IAS officer with the rank of additional chief secretary, had been removed as the chairman of the Coconut Development Board, which falls under the Union Ministry of Agriculture, three months ago. He had then moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against his removal and his subsequent reverting back to his parent cadre. For last three months, he hadn’t taken up any post with the state service as his petition was pending with the CAT.

Speaking to the media Friday, Swamy said, “My life has reached a deadlock. I am person living with the salary alone. If no salary, I can’t even find food. If I am served with compulsory retirement, it is not necessary that I should be given pension.”

Swamy, who has 10 years of service left before superannuation, was one of three officials who had led a massive eviction drive against land encroachments in Munnar hill station in 2008. Besides, he has also taken tough stand in several corruption cases.

Swamy said as the coconut board chairman, he had taken action against corrupt officials. “Only those with a godfather can survive in the service. I was removed as the chairman when I refused to succumb to the demand to reinstate the suspended officials involved in corruption. I haven’t taken up any post with the state cadre as my petition against the removal as the board chairman is pending before the CAT,” he said.

Swamy, who had bagged the first rank in the UPSC exam in 1991, accused Kerala chief secretary Tom Jose of being behind a move to recommend compulsory retirement for him. He said, “The chief secretary is wreaking vengeance on me. A few days back, I had learnt from friends that there was a move to take action against me. There is no ground in the argument that my whereabouts has not been known for last three months. I had written to the chief secretary about my petition pending in the CAT.”

Swamy said he does not enjoy the support of either the state or the Central government. “I would legally fight against any move to remove me from service,” he said.

When contacted, Jose said, “I have no comments to offer on it, including the allegation against me.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s principal secretary R Mohan said the CM’s office is not aware of any such move against Swamy. “We haven’t come across any such file,” he said.

A senior IAS officer said there could be a review of a civil servant after 15 or 20 years. “The issue Swamy refers to could be such a review. A civil service officer cannot be removed from service without hearing him.