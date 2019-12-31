Kerala House to discuss new citizenship law today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala Assembly will on Tuesday discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which has been cleared by both Houses of Parliament.

Several times in the past, the Assembly has passed resolutions against policies of successive Union governments on issues such as disinvestment and nuclear deal. But, the Assembly debating a resolution against a legislation cleared by Parliament is rare. In 2006, the Assembly passed a resolution against an amendment in the Finance Act, which brought transactions of the state’s cooperative banking sector under the gambit of income tax.

On Sunday, at an all-party meeting held to chart out the next course of agitation against the Act, representatives of various political parties had suggested a special Assembly session to discuss the issue. Both the ruling LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF had agreed on the special session.

The one-day session was originally scheduled for ratifying a resolution which is related to extending the reservation of SC/ST communities in Lok Sabha and the Assembly for another 10 years. Following the all-party meeting, the government decided to include the resolution on the citizenship Act for discussion.

According to sources, both the government and the Opposition have given notices to move separate resolutions on the issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App