scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Kerala hotel owner dishes out 1,500 free biryanis to celebrate Argentina’s World Cup win

Shibu said that giving away free delicacies was his way of celebrating the end of an over three-decade-long wait.

Argentina fans in Kochi, Kerala, celebrate their team's victory in the FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (AP Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Fifteen hundred plates of biryani for free if Argentina wins the football World Cup. This was the promise made, ahead of the football World Cup, and kept by a Kerala hotel owner and die-hard fan of the South American team.

Shibu, owner of Rockland hotel in Pallimoola area of Thrissur district of the southern state, had before the commencement of the grand sporting event promised to provide 1,000 plates of biryani for free if Argentina wins the cup.

However, on Monday — the day after Argentina won the final against France — a huge crowd, much more than he ever expected, turned up at his outlet.

Also Read |Lionel Messi has won the Fifa World Cup, but he can’t take the trophy home. Here’s why

Apparently not one to back away from a promise made, Shibu not only kept his word but also upped the number of free biryanis by an additional 500.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

Visuals on various channels showed the long serpentine queue of people, including school and college students, waiting outside his outlet since morning to get in.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I had not expected such a huge crowd so early in the day.” When asked if he would be able to cater to them, Shibu responded, “I have increased the number of free biryanis by 500.” Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, who was also present there, told reporters that Argentine fans were waiting for this win for the last 36 years.

Also Read |ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina

“The 36-year-long wait is over. Our years of waiting for this moment was more than Messi’s age. We were fans of Argentina when they lost and we were fans when they won. For us, it’s a passion,” he said.

Advertisement

Shibu too spoke along similar lines and said he was celebrating the end of an over three decade long wait by giving away the delicacies for free.

“I am sharing my happiness by giving away the free biryanis,” he said.

Those who sampled the fare praised the taste and said “it’s awesome”.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 08:50:45 pm
Next Story

Breaking bones in childhood more than doubles the odds of it happening again as an adult, study finds

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close