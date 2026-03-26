Yellow warning in Kerala as temperature shoots up; check IMD forecast

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Kerala is going through heatwave-like conditions with the temperature rising fast. The conditions are likely remain hot and humid till the weekend at least, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) forecast. This is prompted the IMD to issue a yellow warning in parts of the state.
The hot and humid conditions are especially likely to be felt in isolated pockets over coastal Maharashtra, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan and Goa till March 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its forecast.
These weather conditions arrive after mercury scaled up in most places across Kerala early this week, with the IMD issuing a critical three-day warning for hot and humid conditions for the state.
According to the forecast released by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Wednesday, the maximum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Palakkad districts and up to 37 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.
The IMD forecast also stated that the temperature in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts is likely to rise to 36 degrees Celsius, that is, 2-to-3 degrees Celsius higher than normal. “Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 38˚C at Isolated places in Kollam, Kottayam & Palakkad districts, 37˚C at Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode & Kannur districts and 36˚C at Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram & Kasargod districts (2 to 3˚C above normal) on March 26,” the latest IMD bulletin at the time of publication of this report reads.
On Saturday, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and winds of speeds with up to 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala. These conditions may continue till March 30. This may bring the temperature down a notch or two.
In view of the hot weather, the KSDMA has issued advisory for residents of the state to follow, which includes staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight for long periods between 11 am and 3 pm, wearing loose-fitting and light-coloured, cotton clothes.
It also recommended those who may feel dizzy, exhausted, or unwell to “immediately move to a cool/shaded area and seek medical help if necessary”.
The advisory also encouraged employers to adjust working hours to ensure labourers are not exposed to direct sun during the peak hours (11 am to 3 pm).
The IMD also stated that there are no restrictions on fishing along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep today, according to a post shared by KSDMA over Facebook.
As per IMD, for a heatwave alert to be issued the average temperature of a region needs to be above 40 degrees Celsius in plains and 30 degrees Celsius in hills.
A heatwave is also declared if at least two stations detect a departure of 4.5°C to 6.4°C from normal if the departure is greater than 6.4°C. Further, if the maximum temperature at two stations crosses 45°C, a heatwave alert may be issued for that particular region.
Since, the forecast for Kerala doesn’t meet these criteria, it is a ‘yellow warning’ so far and not a heatwave alert.
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