Yellow warning in Kerala as temperature shoots up; check IMD forecast

In view of the hot weather, the KSDMA has issued advisory for residents of the state to follow, which includes staying hydrated. (Express Photo)

Kerala is going through heatwave-like conditions with the temperature rising fast. The conditions are likely remain hot and humid till the weekend at least, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) forecast. This is prompted the IMD to issue a yellow warning in parts of the state.

The hot and humid conditions are especially likely to be felt in isolated pockets over coastal Maharashtra, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan and Goa till March 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its forecast.

These weather conditions arrive after mercury scaled up in most places across Kerala early this week, with the IMD issuing a critical three-day warning for hot and humid conditions for the state.