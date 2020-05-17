Follow Us:
Saturday, May 16, 2020
COVID19

Kerala hires four private weather forecasters

These firms have been granted permission to source appropriate weather prediction and monitoring tools on a pilot basis, initially for improving “extreme alerts” in Kerala.

Pune | Published: May 17, 2020 2:03:28 am
weather, weather today, today weather, monsoon news today, temperature, temperature today, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, tempertaure today, monsoon, monsoon today, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated areas in Kerala. (File)

The Kerala government Saturday hired four private weather forecasters for a year and said it would use weather services and warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) only for “comparison” ahead of issuing alerts.

In a sanction order issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, weather services have been sought from Skymet, IBM Weather Company, Earth Networks and Windy. These firms have been granted permission to source appropriate weather prediction and monitoring tools on a pilot basis, initially for improving “extreme alerts” in Kerala.

A 10 per cent budget from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) has been allotted towards procurement of services from these private agencies. The Kerala government has frequently been critical of the IMD, blaming the latter for not issuing timely weather warnings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement