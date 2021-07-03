Kerala highway robbery: Cops summon state BJP chief for questioning

Kerala Police on Friday issued a notice to BJP state president K Surendran to appear for questioning on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the highway robbery of Rs 3.50 crore ahead of the Assembly elections.

Several BJP leaders in Thrissur district, BJP state general secretary (organization) M Ganeshan, K Surendran’s office secretary Dipin and his driver Libeesh have earlier been questioned.

The case was registered based on a complaint of the driver of the looted car. He said the looted Rs 25 lakh cash belonged to Kozhikode-based RSS worker A K Dharmarajan and the amount was being ferried to Kochi for business purposes. Police arrested 21 people and recovered Rs 1.25 crore, giving credence to the assumption that the looted amount was Rs 3.50 crore.

Dharmarajan had moved a court in Thrissur seeking a direction to police that the recovered money should be handed over to him. In a counter-affidavit to this petition, police indicated that the money was part of BJP’s election fund, meant to be exhausted in central Kerala. Police said state level leaders of BJP were privy to the movement of the money. The court posted the petition for hearing on July 13.