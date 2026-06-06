Metro man Sreedharan’s solar rail plan gets going in Kerala

In February this year, Sreedharan opened an office for the project in his hometown Ponnani in Malappuram district, towards which the previous CPI(M) regime had remained tepid. (File Photo)

Taking forward metro man E Sreedharan’s proposal for a high-speed rail corridor, the Congress government in Kerala has constituted an expert committee to study the project’s technical and financial feasibility, environmental impact, socio-economic benefits and implementation challenges.

Last week, Sreedharan submitted the DMRC’s interim report for the Kerala high-speed rail corridor between the state capital Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur in north Kerala.

The state government has decided to take forward the DMRC proposal after winding up all steps related to the SilverLine, or K-Rail, project of the previous CPI(M) regime. K-Rail had been fiercely opposed by the Congress when it was in the opposition.