Metro man Sreedharan’s solar rail plan gets going in Kerala

Taking forward metro man E Sreedharan’s proposal for a high-speed rail corridor, the Congress government in Kerala has constituted an expert committee to study the project’s technical and financial feasibility, environmental impact, socio-economic benefits and implementation challenges.
Last week, Sreedharan submitted the DMRC’s interim report for the Kerala high-speed rail corridor between the state capital Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur in north Kerala.
The state government has decided to take forward the DMRC proposal after winding up all steps related to the SilverLine, or K-Rail, project of the previous CPI(M) regime. K-Rail had been fiercely opposed by the Congress when it was in the opposition.
In February this year, Sreedharan opened an office for the project in his hometown Ponnani in Malappuram district, towards which the previous CPI(M) regime had remained tepid.
The order issued by the transport department said the DMRC interim report would be examined by an expert committee comprising Transport Secretary, J Vinayan (railways), Dr C Veeramani (finance) and Sreedhar Radhakrishnan (environment). The order, issued on Friday, said the committee should submit its recommendations and remarks within three weeks.
The proposed Kerala High-Speed Rail (KHSR) is a 473.20-km double line from Thiruvananthapuram City (Poojapura) to Kannur (Mundayad) with 23 stations. The line will be fully elevated except for a 6.5-km tunnel stretch in Thiruvananthapuram city. It will connect all Kerala airports except Kannur, which will be linked through an exclusive 10-km road. The proposed travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur is 3 hours and 30 minutes.
The report said the system’s energy requirements would be met through a captive solar network, which would also sell surplus power to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). If implemented, it would become the world’s first green rail corridor, the report said.
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The project cost is estimated at Rs 60,000 crore, of which Rs 36,000 crore will be met through equity contributions by the Centre and the state in a 51:49 ratio. The remaining Rs 24,000 crore is proposed to be raised through crowdfunding.
The report said the HSR line has been proposed on standard gauge because axle load can be reduced to 15 tonnes against 25 tonnes on broad gauge, substantially lowering investment and operational costs. It added that all advanced countries use standard gauge for high-speed operations, making future upgrades and innovations easier to adopt and helping India keep pace with global trends and move towards self-sufficiency.
The interim report said the trains would have a maximum design speed of 200 kmph, maximum operational speed of 180 kmph and average commercial speed of 140 kmph.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More