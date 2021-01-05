Kerala High Court sets aside bail to ex-CPM cadre

The two were suspended from the CPI(M) after their arrests in November 2019 and have been facing charges under the stringent UAPA.

Acting on the NIA’s appeal, the Kerala High Court on Monday set aside the bail granted to former CPI(M) cadre Thwaha Fasal (24) who was arrested on charges of Maoist links. However, the court did not cancel the bail granted to his co-accused and another former CPI(M) cadre Allan Shuhaib, considering “his age (20) and psychiatric issues”.’

The two were suspended from the CPI(M) after their arrests in November 2019 and have been facing charges under the stringent UAPA. The CPI(M) central leadership had slammed the use of UAPA charges but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had gone by the police report in the case. They were granted bail by the NIA court in Kochi in September last year.

The HC said the trial court has gone beyond the scope of the prima facie probe for the purpose of bail consideration. It said the documents seized were of serious nature and “the (seized) materials are not innocent and innocuous which can be ignored in a light-hearted manner”.