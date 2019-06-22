Kerala High Court seeks details on NRI investor

Advertising

Taking suo motu notice of the suspected suicide of an NRI businessman after the CPM-ruled municipal body in Kannur district tried to stall operation of his convention centre project, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the government to furnish all details pertaining to the issue.

NRI investor Sajan Parayail, 49, was found dead on Tuesday after Anthoor municipality in Kannur denied occupancy certificate for the convention centre, built at cost of Rs 15 crore. The bench of Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Jayasankaran Nambiar directed the government to submit details of communications between the NRI investor and the municipality.

The issue is simmering within the CPM in Kannur after the family of the deceased alleged that the project was stalled due to municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, wife of party central committee member M V Govindan.